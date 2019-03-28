Residents Encouraged To Have Dry Eyes Checked Out

Details
Category: Local News

A local optometrist is encouraging residents to be on the look out for symptoms of dry eye, such as stinging, gritty feeling, itchy or burning eyes.

Dr. Nikki Umscheid, Optometrist for Eyes 360 in Okotoks, says it's best to have the symptoms checked to ensure you are receiving the proper treatment.

"Dry eye is something that occurs when your eyes either aren't producing enough tears, or they're not the right chemical make up. A lot of Albertans aren't even aware that they're suffering from an eye condition, and they're trying to treat it with drops themselves. It's better to have it checked because there's a lot of different things that can cause dry eye, and there's different treatments, depending on the cause," she said.

A new study shows almost three in five Albertans who experience symptoms of dry eye do not treat it, an alarming statistic, as if left untreated, can cause tissue damage or scarring of sensitive tissues.

Dr. Umscheid says there are many causes for dry eyes, and each requires specific treatment.

"Some comes with the normal aging process, some of it's hormone changes in the body, but there's other things that can cause dry eye. If you have problems with your normal blinking, or if you're taking medications. Depending on the cause, the treatment can vary," she said.

In moderate to severe cases, symptoms can lead to blurred vision, light sensitivity, excess tearing or increased irritation for those who wear contact lenses.

Appointments to treat things like dry eye, eye infections or sudden changes in vision covered by Alberta Health Care, and Dr. Umschied encourages those suffering from dry eye to book an appointment for diagnosis.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

