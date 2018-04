Okotoks residents reported hearing gun shots near the McDonald's and Safeway parking lot along Southridge Drive on Thursday night.

Police haven't provided any information or commented on these reports, however, they say they did take a man into custody in the Sheep River Cove area.

There's been no reports on injuries.

Okotoks Online will follow with details as they become avaiable.

