Residents Able to Weigh in on 2020 Budget Starting April 1st

Okotoks residents will soon be able to weigh in on the 2020 budget.

This is the most recent in the towns public engagement efforts, which have included the MDP Workshops and the recent Community Connector. The 2019 budget went through a similar process, with the town hosting several events to garner feedback before approving it.

It included $58.9 million for operations and $28.6 million for capital expenditures, including $20.8 million for 2019 capital projects and $7.8 million in multi-year projects.

The transit service and economic development were two of the bigger issues considered in the 2019 budget, which saw a 2% tax increase.

The Municipal Sustainability Initiative, which has been a substantial funding source for the town, is coming to an end IN 2021, making 2020 last year to see funding from that particular source. This change was considered in the 2019 budget process, and will likely do so again this year.

Residents will be able to weigh in online starting April 1st.

