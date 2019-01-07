Reservoir Water Levels Low

The town of Black Diamond and Turner Valley are looking to local residents and business owners to help restore water levels in the reservoir.

Over the past months, the water level has reached lower than acceptable levels at 70% capacity, with the possibility of a water restriction being put into effect for the towns.

A solution to avoid these restrictions is being asked of town businesses and residents to assist in restoration of the levels, effective immediately, the outdoor rink will not be flooded and all departments will restrict water use and will delay any unnecessary projects with large volumes of water.

For the next 2 weeks, the towns would like all residents to reduce their water consumption, where possible.

Several factors have caused low reservoir including a lack of moisture, lower river levels, and provincial regulatory delays in completing the Sheep River direct intake system, which is designed to fill the reservoir more quickly.

These measure will be in place until the reservoir water level improves and remains consistently above 80% capacity.

Helpful water conservation tips:

Reduce non-essential water use

Check for and repair any fixture leaks

Take shorter showers; turn off the tap while shaving or brushing your teeth

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes; set the water-level appropriately

Scrape, do not rinse the food off of dishes

Keep a jug of drinking water in your refrigerator (don't run the tap to get ice-cold water)

Place vegetables and fruit in a partially filled sink or pot, then rinse them quickly

For more information, please contact the Town of Black Diamond at 403-933-4348.

Here are a few links:

Water Use and Conservation Bylaw 18-06 and 100 Ways of Conserving Water in Your Home.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]