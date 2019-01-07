Reservoir Water Levels Low

Details
Category: Local News

The town of Black Diamond and Turner Valley are looking to local residents and business owners to help restore water levels in the reservoir.

Over the past months, the water level has reached lower than acceptable levels at 70% capacity, with the possibility of a water restriction being put into effect for the towns.

A solution to avoid these restrictions is being asked of town businesses and residents to assist in restoration of the levels, effective immediately, the outdoor rink will not be flooded and all departments will restrict water use and will delay any unnecessary projects with large volumes of water.

For the next 2 weeks, the towns would like all residents to reduce their water consumption, where possible.

Several factors have caused low reservoir including a lack of moisture, lower river levels, and provincial regulatory delays in completing the Sheep River direct intake system, which is designed to fill the reservoir more quickly.

These measure will be in place until the reservoir water level improves and remains consistently above 80% capacity.

Helpful water conservation tips:

Reduce non-essential water use
Check for and repair any fixture leaks
Take shorter showers; turn off the tap while shaving or brushing your teeth
Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes; set the water-level appropriately
Scrape, do not rinse the food off of dishes
Keep a jug of drinking water in your refrigerator (don't run the tap to get ice-cold water)
Place vegetables and fruit in a partially filled sink or pot, then rinse them quickly

For more information, please contact the Town of Black Diamond at 403-933-4348.

Here are a few links:

Water Use and Conservation Bylaw 18-06 and 100 Ways of Conserving Water in Your Home.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Chamber Looks Back On A Successful 2018

The Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce had a successful year in 2018, highlighting several successes along the way. Sara Noyes, President of the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce, says…

Reservoir Water Levels Low

The town of Black Diamond and Turner Valley are looking to local residents and business owners to help restore water levels in the reservoir. Over the past months, the water level has reached lower…

Busy Holiday Season For Local Counselling Practice

While many start the new year with commitments and optimism, January has been colloquially known as a difficult month for some people, both financially and emotionally. Consultant and Clinical…

Parks Canada Says "Avalanche Certain" This Weekend

According to Parks Canada's avalanche bulletin, this weekend's weather is creating the perfect recipe for an avalanche in a few national parks around Alberta and B.C. Parks Canada officials are…

Okotoks' 2018 Economic Year in Review

2018 was a tough year for Alberta's economy, and the effects of it echoed throughout the Foothills. Business owners had to prepare for new legislation regarding holiday pay earlier in the year, as…

Rowan House Experiences Predictable "Bump" In Shelter Demand

Over the past 15 years the Rowan House Society has been providing residents of the Foothills a "Safe Exit" option for women and children experiencing abusive situations and domestic violence. Along…

High River Welcomes 2019's New Years Baby

Unlike 2018, the town of High River didn't have to wait too long for this years annual New Years baby. On January 1 at 12:56 a.m. the High River Hospital greeted 2019's first born child. Proud…

RCMP Release More Details On Armed Robbery

The Okotoks RCMP have released additional details regarding a robbery that occurred at the 7-11 on Milligan Drive. At approximately 3 a.m. on January 3rd, a male suspect entered the establishment,…

RCMP Pleased at Lack of Impaired Drivers Over the Holiday Season

Okotoks RCMP had a fairly quiet holiday season. This was the first holiday season following the new mandatory screening laws being implemented. Shortly after the new legislation was introduced, a…

Assessment Inquiry Period Begins

It won't be long until Okotoks property owners find assessment notices in their mailboxes. The town is mailing them out Jan.4 with the assessment inquiry period now in effect until Mar. 12. the…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login