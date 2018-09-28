Repair Cafe Makes It Way To Okotoks This October

In an effort to reduce household items in landfills, the Town of Okotoks will host a Repair Cafe this October.

Jinny Toffelmire, Environment and Sustainability Specialist for the town, says this unique initiative is meant to connect people with volunteer fixer coaches.

"It's a day where people in the community can bring broken things from their homes to a location here in town to be repaired for free by volunteers," she said.

Toffelmire says this will offer an opportunity for residents to learn how to give home items in need of repair a second life.

"The whole idea is that very few people really think about the possibility of repairing broken items in their home, and most people don't really know even how to repair these items. So, we're hoping instead of throwing these items away, they can be given a second life and not needlessly thrown away in a landfill," she said.

She adds that the initiative originated in Europe, and has spread world-wide to many western countries.

Since this is their first try with the Repair Cafe, Toffelmire says they plan to start out small.

"We're asking people to bring things like small appliances, maybe small pieces of furniture, toys, clothing, housewares. Maybe one item at a time, and for the clothing, it's small repair jobs, we're not doing alterations or anything like that. Just small little fixes that they can't do themselves," she said.

The Repair Cafe will take place on October 14th from 1 to 5 p.m. in the community room at the Rec Centre, and is still in need of volunteers.

If interested in participating or volunteering for this event, visit www.okotoks.ca, under the volunteer section where you can find a sign up form.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]