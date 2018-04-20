Rental Market Challenging as Okotoks Grows

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks residents in the market for rental housing should prepare for a significant challenge.

With a vacancy rate around one per cent, limited high density housing and no legislation on extras such as pet deposits, finding a suitable home within a fixed budget is difficult at best. With the population in okotoks continuing to increase, the competition is fierce for what little there is available on the market and pricing is higher than other rural areas due to the demand.

Development Services Director for the Town of Okotoks, Michael Macintyre, says the demand for single detached housing prior to the increased population was what developers responded to. This created a shortage of high density housing which is primarily what people look for when renting, but was not in high demand until more recently.

"Single deatached housing was fairly lucrative, and the demand was sufficiently high. The building industry was likely responding to that market demand." said Macintyre

In response, the town has formed an affordable housing task force to address these and other issues and will begin meetings next week.

Macintyre says the objective of the task force is to take a closer look at housing to determine what needs to change going forward.

"Council formed the affordable housing task force late in 2017 to begin in 2018 and look at housing in a more comprehensive way." he said.

As the population continues to grow and age, the demand for high density housing has increased and needs to be addressed.

Average costs start at $735 for shared accommodation and soar to $2150 for a 4 bedroom unit, demonsrating that an affordable housing task force is needed to balance the market.

 

More Local News

Okotoks Chamber Anticipating Strong Turnout For Trade & Lifestyle Show

The Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a busy weekend as their annual Trade and Lifestyle Show kicks off Friday night. This year the show has dropped the curling rink at the…

Residents Claim Gun Shots Heard Near Safeway

Okotoks residents reported hearing gun shots near the McDonald's and Safeway parking lot along Southridge Drive on Thursday night. Police haven't provided any information or commented on these…

Celebrating The Volunteer Leadership Awards

Those who go above and beyond to donate their time in the community were recognized Wednesday evening. The 23rd Annual Volunteer Leadership Awards took place at the D'Arcy Ranch Golf Course. Past two…

Guided Tour Features Stories of Local Veterans

Each of the 247 names on the Veterans Way Memorial has a story behind it. And Okotoks Museum Specialist Kathy Coutts is helping preserve the stories and memories of Okotoks veterans with guided…

Officer Discharges Firearm in Confrontation

Thursday evening, RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious person in a parking lot. When mounties arrived on scene, there was a confrontation between an unidentified male and officers which resulted…

Officer Discharges Firearm in Confrontation

Thursday evening, RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious person in a parking lot. When mounties arrived on scene, there was a confrontation between an unidentified male and officers which resulted…

Officer Discharges Firearm in Confrontation

Thursday evening, RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious person in a parking lot. When mounties arrived on scene, there was a confrontation between an unidentified male and officers which resulted…

Rental Market Challenging as Okotoks Grows

Okotoks residents in the market for rental housing should prepare for a significant challenge. With a vacancy rate around one per cent, limited high density housing and no legislation on extras such…

Another Delay In Maurice Trial

No plea in the Edouard Maurice case Friday, April 20, as it's been put off for another two weeks while his Lawyer, Tonii Roulston, continues to wait for disclosure documents from the Crown. Maurice…

Crystal Ridge Opts Out Of Cell Tower Installation

Crystal Ridge Golf Club has opted out of a cell phone tower installation on their land. The club was approached by Evolve Wireless late last year, wanting to put a cell phone tower on their property.…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Subjectivus

10 March 2018 12:00 pm - 29 May 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

17 March 2018 12:00 pm - 05 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

24 March 2018 12:00 pm - 12 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

31 March 2018 12:00 pm - 19 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

07 April 2018 12:00 pm - 26 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





28th Annual Ducks Unlimited Dinner & Fundraiser

10 April 2018 12:00 am - 14 June 2018 6:00 am

Ducks Unlimited Okotoks





Time Warp | Dan Hudson

14 April 2018 10:00 am - 02 June 2018 5:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Login