Reid Surprised At Resignations

The UCP's candidate in Livingstone-Macleod says he was shocked and saddened to hear about five members of his Constituency Association Board of Directors stepping down last week.

The five handed in their resignation letters at the end of their board meeting Thursday, March 7.

Roger Reid says the five, including President, Maureen Moncrieff, will be missed.

"Every single one of those board members certainly had been working very hard since the AGM and all were significantly involved in our nomination contest in terms of volunteering time and hours. And I had not heard anything from them. So, yeah, it was very sad news to hear first thing in the morning."

Moncrieff says she's lost faith in UCP Party Leader Jason Kenney, and the party's "grassroots guarantee."

Reid disagrees, saying the grassroots is what the Party's all about.

"I'm a local farmboy who runs small businesses and chosen by the people of Livingstone-Macleod to be their UCP representative in this election. I don't know if it gets much more grassroots than that. My days are spent out listening to the concerns of real people."

A sixth person, the Associations Secretary, also left after not renewing her party membership.

Reid says he's confident the remaining board members can pick up the slack and recruit new members in the days ahead.

