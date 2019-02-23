Reid Says Repealing Bill 6 Is About Choice For Producers And Workers

Details
The UCP's Candidate in Livingstone-Macleod says thoughts of doom and gloom over the potential repealing of Bill 6 doesn't mean the UCP are abandoning the safety of farm workers.

Roger Reid says any changes would be to improve choice for farmers in how they would provide protection for workers.

"The intention of so much of what the NDP has tried to put forward, I don't think most of us can argue with. We want our farms to be safe. We want our farm families to be safe. I grew up on the family farm. We know that it's inherently a dangerous place, but we know that farms, particularly family farms also develop one of the greatest cultures of safety. we teach out kids to be careful, to be mindful and stuff like that."

Reid says farmers he's talked to had more and better coverage for their workers before the province made WCB coverage mandatory.

UCP Leader Jason Kenney says they'd replace the current Bill 6 with what they call the "Farm Freedom Act."

Reid says he doesn't know all the specifics about the policy yet, as it's still new, but he says the idea is for it to be more flexible and a better fit for both producers and farm workers.

