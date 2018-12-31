Record Year for Alberta Camping

2018 was a record year for camping in Alberta.

171,000 reservations were made with the "Reserve Alberta Parks" system.

The system as established in 2009, and has nearly 600,000 users. There are an estimated 14,000 campsites within the provincial parks system.

This years total reservations have surpassed all previous years.

All revenue generated by the system is invested back into Alberta Parks.

The Reserve service can be found here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]