Record Breaking Gas Prices Here To Stay

Looking to see a significant decrease in gas prices in the next few weeks? Senior Petroleum Analyst for Gasbuddy.com Dan McTeague say's it's not likely to happen.

McTeague say's currently prices at the pump are the highest we have seen in Southern Alberta "You'd have to go back to 2008, around this time of year 10 years ago, the last time we had prices around $1.30 per liter, in many instances are record breaking, when oil was trading for about $140 a barrel, we actually broke all time records last week, you've never seen these prices period."

So what's to blame for the increased cost? McTeague say's its a combination of rising prices of crude oil, the struggling Canadian Dollar in comparison to the American Dollar, our decreased purchasing power and a combination of taxes "Unlike in years past, we didn't have an additional 4 cents on the provincial sales tax which increased in 2013, in addition to the new carbon tax."

While McTeague does predict that prices will fall a few cents in the next coming weeks, we are unlikely to see anything approaching $1.00 per liter for the foreseeable future, barring "extreme circumstances", instead we can look to around $1.30 being the average price at the pump.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]