Record Breaking Event For Eagle 100.9 & Sheep River Health Trust

A record breaking event for Eagle 100.9 and the Sheep River Health Trust on Thursday.

The two joined forces for 14 hours of live broadcasting out of Okotoks Sobeys for the annual Together We Make a Difference Radiothon.

Last year over $57,000 was raised and this year that total was blown out of the water.

Thanks to the generosity of the community, the radiothon raised $75,785.

The money will be used for supporting Literacy for Life, It Takes a Village, the Rowan House, the Longview and Area Seniors Club, Oilfields General Hospital and Rising Sun Long Term Care, KidSport, and the Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre.

