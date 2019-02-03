Ready, Set, Reserve Your Campsite!

The count down to camping season is on.

Online booking for Alberta Provincial Parks group camp areas opens online Feb. 4 at 9a.m.

Comfort campsite reservations open Feb. 11 at 9a.m.

Reservation times are staggered for each region for individual campsites which see reservations for May Long open on Feb. 19.

South region reservation opens first at 9 a.m., Kananaskis Country is next at 11a.m., the central region opens at 1 p.m., and the northwest/east regions at 3p.m.

For 2019 a new feature is Kananaskis backcountry camping reservations which be reserved starting Feb.25 at 9a.m.

There are about 250 provincial campgrounds with over 14,000 campsites.

There are no new camping-related fee increases this year.

All revenue from the campsite fees going back into Alberta parks.

More details can be found here.

