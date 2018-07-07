RCMP Wants Residents To Be Wary Of Recent Phone Scam

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

A new type of phone scam is making its round's around the Foothill's area.

Scammers will call private, and business numbers claiming to be a technical support worker from Microsoft.

The caller posing as the employee from Microsoft will claim they have tried contacting you on numerous occasions, and want to assist in removing a malicous virus from your computer. They then urge you to download a program which will enable them to remotely connect to, and control your computer.

The scammer will do everything in their power to snare your personal information, such as full name, bank account/credit card number(s), birthdates, social insurance numbers and personal computer information.

Corporal Blair Schneider says these types of calls are common "We get phone scams all the time, all the time throughout the year, usually scammers pose as agents from revenue Canada; claiming you owe them sums of money and threatening that you will be arrested if you are not able to pay them."

Unfortunately Schneider says no call lists are ineffective "These people get the call lists from other companies, or other scammers, they even call random numbers."

There are a few things Schneider suggested to assure you are protected against phone scams "Firstly, assure you know who you are talking too, and never give out any personal information over the phone. Companies and organizations such as Microsoft or The Canada Revenue Agency will never call your personal phone number, Secondly record phone numbers if possible, and report those numbers to your local police department and The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

 

More Local News

Driver Of Truck That Collided With Humboldt Broncos Bus Arrested And Charged

The driver of the semi truck that collided with the Humbolt Broncos team bus on April 6th been arrested and charged. RCMP announced today that the driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, has been charged with…

This Weekend Is Free Fishing Weekend Across Alberta

Residents across Alberta can fish without a licence at no cost to them as the Alberta Government starts its first of two free fishing weekends this year. The goal is to encourage residents to…

Evelyn's Employees Suffer Theft

High River Mounties are working on the leads they have hoping to find the person who stole about $500 from a couple of employees at Evelyn's Cafe in during the High River Farmers Market, Thursday,…

B&E Has High River Mounties Asking For Our Help

High River RCMP are asking for the public's help in figuring out who busted into a local business on Canada Day. They say it happened sometime before midnight Sunday, July 1, in a commercial complex…

Police On The Lookout For Man Evading Custody

The RCMP are collecting tips from locals, involving a man evading custody. His name is Cole Mclean, a 30 year old described as being 5'5, 145 pounds, brown haired, brown eyed and has tattoos on both…

Spicy Temperatures In Store For Foothills

The forecast is about to heat up for the Foothills. Temperatures are expected to rise with a forecasted high of 32 degrees and a UV index of 11 or extreme for Friday. Dan Kulak, Meteorologist with…

RCMP Wants Residents To Be Wary Of Recent Phone Scam

A new type of phone scam is making its round's around the Foothill's area. Scammers will call private, and business numbers claiming to be a technical support worker from Microsoft. The caller posing…

Swim, Bike, & Run For KidSport Okotoks

Athletes will be swimming, biking, and running in support of KidSport Okotoks on Saturday. The annual Natural High Triathlon will see about 250 participants take part as they try to raise $10,000 for…

Seaman Stadium Nominated For Best Ball Park In North America

Seaman Stadium, home to our Okotoks Dawgs, has been nominated as one of the best collegiate ball parks in North America by Ball Park Digest. An article posted on July 2 nominated 63 other stadiums…

Town Of Okotoks Working On New Online Registration Software

A new online registration software system will be launched this month by the Town of Okotoks prior to the regular August registration openings for programs. The current system in use is out- dated…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login