RCMP Seeking Witnesses in Indecent Act Investigation

Okotoks RCMP are seeking witnesses to indecent acts that occurred outside a local business on three separate occasions.

Early in the evening of January 3rd, 9th and 18th, police say they responded to calls of a male exposing himself, outside of Reitmans clothing store, to the employees inside.

On all three occasions the suspect, who was wearing black jeans and a black hoodie, left the scene in an easterly direction.

Police say the suspect is described as Caucasian, about 50 years old, approximately 5 feet 5 inches in height with a medium build, dark eyes and a beard.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on this investigation to call Okotoks RCMP at (403) 995-6400, any local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

