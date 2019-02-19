RCMP Say Okotoks Woman Deceased Following Car Crash

Police say an Okotoks woman lost her life following a car crash over the weekend.

Around 12:08 p.m. on Feb. 17, Okotoks RCMP say they responded to a call of a single vehicle that hit a light standard on 32nd Street at the North Railway Street intersection.

A 61-year-old woman was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

According to police, she sustained severe injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation as the cause of the collision is still unknown.

It is believed there are multiple witnesses and police are asking those individuals to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Okotoks RCMP at (403) 995-6400 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

