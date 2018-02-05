RCMP Request Cellular Stores Lock Down Today

A scare for local cellular stores today.

RCMP requested providers in both Okotoks and High River lock their doors after a suspcious incident at a cellular store in High River, officers were also seen monitoring businesses outside.

Glenn Kiddle, President of Big Rock Communications, says it was a frightening experience.

"The police came in and asked us to make sure we were taking extra precautions, they suggested we lock the doors and let customers in and out as they come, as opposed to just having an open front door which is kind of scary."

Kiddle, who's store on Elizabeth street was recently robbed compares the situation to conditions in a third world country.

"I spent a couple of weeks in Guatemala a couple of years ago, and that's how everything was there, the gas stations were all steel windows, and letting people in one at a time with an armed guard inside. The cell phone shops were that way, the pharmacies had grates all over their windows with a little slot to hand something through. It's crazy, it just brings those thoughts back, like oh my gosh where are we headed."

RCMP have been tight lipped about the situation, we'll have more details for you on the incident as they come.