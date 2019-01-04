RCMP Release More Details On Armed Robbery

Details
Category: Local News

The Okotoks RCMP have released additional details regarding a robbery that occurred at the 7-11 on Milligan Drive.

At approximately 3 a.m. on January 3rd, a male suspect entered the establishment, demanding money and cigarettres and threatening the victim with a knife.

The suspect stole various items, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as: aboriginal, between the ages of 20-30, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall with a thin build, the sides and back of his head are shaved forming a mohawk.

The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, black track pants with white stripes and grey sneakers with white soles and has a tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with any information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

