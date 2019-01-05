RCMP Pleased at Lack of Impaired Drivers Over the Holiday Season

Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks RCMP had a fairly quiet holiday season.

This was the first holiday season following the new mandatory screening laws being implemented. Shortly after the new legislation was introduced, a check stop was performed in Okotoks by Calgary RCMP near Holy Trinity Academy.

233 drivers were tested, none of which blew over the limit.

Sgt. Sukh Randhawa with Okotoks RCMP says the check stop was succesful, both in that no arrests were made and as an educational tool for residents.

"The purpose of that check stop was mostly to educate public about the new bill that came into effect on December 18th. Members of the public were acutally asking questions to RCMP, so mostly the public was educated on that side. It was a good education for the public, as well as a good week for us as well, that we didn;t charge anybody with impaired driving. People are getting more educated and more aware of this new leglisation."

Okotoks RCMP would like to thank the public for their cooperation, and of course for driving safely over the holidays.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

