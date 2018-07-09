RCMP On The Scene Of Incident In The Sheep River Neighborhood

Our local RCMP officers have been on the scene of an incident since early this morning at a residence in the Sheep River neighbourhood.

CPL. Korey Crerar, Supervisor for the Okotoks Detachment, was not able to comment on the incident as the investigation is still ongoing, but says there is no danger to the public and no cause for concern.

Marked RCMP vehicles are securing the scene while the investigation progresses, and the residence is surrounded entirely by crime scene tape.

We will provide updates as they are provided by the RCMP and as the investigation progresses.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]