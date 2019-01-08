RCMP On The Hunt For Smoke Thief

Details
Category: Local News

High River RCMP are on the look-out for a man they say robbed the Circle K on 5th Street of a couple of cartons of smokes back on Thursday, December 27.

They say around 10:20 that night, the man described as, a white man in his 50's, about 5'10", wearing a black jacket with a light brown hoodie and white gloves, came into the store asked for two cartons of cigarettes and then ran off.

Police were called, but couldn't find the man.

theft of smokes dec27 2018 002

Anyone with information can call the High River RCMP at (403)652-2356.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

