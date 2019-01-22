RCMP Make Two Arrests After Oilfields Break-ins

The RCMP's Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit have made two arrests in relation to a series of B&E's at oil field sties in the High River area.

The two suspects were arrested on January 18th, 2019.

42 year old Brian Edward Tanner of Calgary, has been charged with:

-Break and enter

-Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x3)

-Possession of break in tools

-Fail to comply with recognizance (x4)

-Possession of a controlled substance

38 year old Johnathan James Paul of Calgary, has been charged with:

-Break and enter

-Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x3)

-Possession of break in tools

Both suspects were released from custody with conditions to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on January 25th.

Stolen items include copper wire, batteries, and industrial pumps. Extensive damage was caused during the break and enters, in excess of $100,000.



https://okotoksonline.com/local/rcmp-makes-two-arrests-after-oilfields-break-ins#sigProIdbbe4dc13d7 View the embedded image gallery online at:

Police would like to locate the owners of the stolen property, and ask owners to call the Alberta Crime Reduction Unit at (403) 420-4881.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]