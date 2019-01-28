RCMP Look To The Public To Identify Robbery Suspect

Details
Category: Local News

RCMP are looking for information on a robbery that took place at the Foothills Mobility store in High River.

Sergeant Jason Cann with the High River RCMP was able to confirm this morning that around 1:50 pm on Sunday, January 27th, an unknown suspect entered the establishment and distracted the clerk before stealing items off a demo table, destroying it in the process.

Surveillance photos of the suspect have been posted to the establishment's social media, and anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact High River RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

