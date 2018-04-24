RCMP Lay Charges In Shooting Incident

Multiple charges have been laid against the suspect involved in last week's incident which resulted in an Okotoks RCMP officer discharging his firearm.

Officers responded to a suspicious person complaint last Thursday night around the Safeway parking lot on Southridge Drive. When they arrived on scene they were met with confrontation and the suspect attempting to flee in his vehicle. As a result, the two officers were knocked down and opened fire. The suspect was apprehended a short time later not far from the scene. Both the suspect and officers were treated for minor injuries and released.

25- year- old Cody Petrie of Calgary has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with probation, 2 counts of failure to comply with recognizance, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, 2 counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight from police, possession of a controlled substance and mischief.

Petrie has been remanded to custody and will appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on April 27th