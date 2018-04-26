RCMP Investigating The Death Of A Toddler

  • Print
A toddler is dead after falling into a septic tank earlier this afternoon.

Priddis EMS responded to a call around 1pm today after the child was thought to be missing at the home. 

The toddler was found in the septic tank and pulled out by EMS, where he was flown via STARS to the Alberta Childrens Hospital in critical life-threatening condition around 1:45pm. 

A witness said he was working on a nearby property, when he saw there was EMS, he rushed over to help rescusitate the child. 

It was confirmed via a media release from the Alberta RCMP at 3:20pm the child had died. 

