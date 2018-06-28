RCMP Investigating Copper Wire Theft

RCMP are investigating a theft from an industrial gas site earlier this week.

High River police say around 2- 4 a.m. on Monday that a suspect or suspects stole a large amount of copper wire from the site around 304 Street East and 306 Avenue.

It is believed a van or truck may have been used to take the wire due to the amount that was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact High River RCMP (403) 652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

