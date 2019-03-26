RCMP Investigating Break And Enter At Sally's Bar And Grill

Sally's Bar and Grill in High River was broken into on Tuesday, March 19 at approximately 3:10 a.m..

RCMP Sergeant, Ryan Dlin said the investigation is still ongoing.

"We do have some still photos and video surveillance that we're going to be following up with, but at this time we don't have any suspects.

Dlin says a good way to deter potential criminals is for the community to remain active.

"Just being vigilant, so neighbors watching out for each other, people that are out driving around just paying attention to people who are looking suspicious."

Dlin says he recommends businesses invest in high quality video surveillance cameras.

"For us to actually I.D. people it has to be higher quality video that we can actually pull stills from."

Dlin says some money was taken but, the value of said money is not being released right now.

