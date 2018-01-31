RCMP Have Found Truck and Trailer Stolen From High River

  • Print
Strathmore RCMP arrested the driver of a truck and trailer stolen from High River earlier this week.

The grey 2006 Ford F-250 truck with an attached 10 foot silver Ellis utility trailer went missing sometime between 2:00am and 9:00am Sunday morning from a High River residence.

Police say, around 4:00am Monday, an RCMP Officer pulled the truck and trailer over in Strathmore, where the lone driver fled on foot through industrial and residential areas.

They say, with the help of the K Division Police Dog Services, the man was found and placed under arrest by Strathmore RCMP.

35-year-old Jonathon Bartram is facing a total of 17 criminal charges.

The charges include 10 counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and resisting a Peace Office.

Bartram will remain in custody until his next court appearance on February 20.

