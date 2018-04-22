RCMP Arrest Woman with 42 Oustanding Warrants

A suspicious person complaint led to an arrest in Blackie last week.

Around 2pm on Thursday April 19, High River RCMP responded to a suspicious person complaint at a rural property near Blackie.

A woman driving a Ford F-150 with stolen plates was located by the cops in the town, and it was found she was driving a stolen vehicle from Calgary.

31 year old Sara Dumont was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of controlled substance, and 8 counts of failing to comply with condition of recognizance.

Dumont was also arrested for outstanding warrants totalling 42 criminal and provincal offenses from Olds, Red Deer, Strathmore, Didsbury, Airdrie, and Calgary.