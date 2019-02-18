Ranchland Reeve Takes Up The NDP Mantle

Details
Category: Local News

The NDP has their candidate for the Livingstone-Macleod Riding, and it's not the usual candidate they normally run here.

M.D. of Ranchland Reeve Cam Gardner has tossed his hat into the ring for the governing party.

He says his primary focus will be on agriculture.

"Been ranching my whole life. I'm a fourth generation, going on fifth generation (rancher). I want to lead agriculture into the next generation. And I'm also a champion of small town communities. I realize you need neighbours. We may live an hour apart, but in rural Alberta we're all neighbours."

He says the NDP has done a great job of protecting the environment, particularly in Southern Alberta's back country, and it's work he's very passionate about continuing.

"I'd like to continue being the Southern Alberta Land Use Policy advocate, for protecting our back country and the three and a half million acres of prime farmland this riding consists of."

Gardner says issues like climate change, and declining market shares for our agricultural products are at the core of his campaign.

"I don't think the way to address those issues is to ignore them. I'd like to hit those issues head on. This government appears to be prepared to do that with the carbon tax. And part of my plan is to allow a framework so farmers can pull CO2 out of the air, and get paid to stick it in the ground."

Unlike many other farmers and ranchers, Gardner points to Bill 6 as a good piece of legislation, but says how it was first rolled out didn't help it's reception.

Gardner is hosting a nomination meeting on Sunday, February 24 at Stuthorns on Main in Nanton, starting at 2 p.m.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Wage Support For Employing Young People On Farms This Summer

The Alberta Government is helping farmers give youth work experience in agriculture this summer. The Summer Farm Employment Program reimburses employers 50 per cent of wages, or $500 per month, from…

Extreme Cold Causes Power Line To Snap In Local Neighbourhood

Some Okotoks residents got a rude awakening last Monday after the extreme cold temperatures caused a secondary power line to snap. Communications Advisor for Fortis Alberta, Kevin Haslbeck, says they…

Ranchland Reeve Takes Up The NDP Mantle

The NDP has their candidate for the Livingstone-Macleod Riding, and it's not the usual candidate they normally run here. M.D. of Ranchland Reeve Cam Gardner has tossed his hat into the ring for the…

Family Day Closures In Okotoks

Family Day on Monday means Okotoks residents can expect Town closures. All of the Town's office buildings will be closed including the Eco Centre. The Okotoks Recreation Centre will remain open for…

Tim And The Glory Boys Big Fans Of The Foothills

An upcoming Alberta tour will see 2019 Juno Award Nominees, Tim and the Glory Boys make an appearance here in Okotoks. Lead Singer, Tim Neufeld says they're Canadian tours have grown successfully,…

Group Wants Feds To Follow Their Own Rules For Species At Risk

A Foothills group is taking the Federal Government to court for not following their own rules for a threatened trout species here in Southern Alberta. Dave Mayhood is the President of the Timberwolf…

Meech Hopeful Mandel's Ban Will Be Overturned

The man running for the Alberta Party here in the Livingstone-Macleod riding is standing firmly behind his embattled Party Leader, Stephen Mandel. Mandel has been barred from running in this Spring's…

Town Council Approves Conceptual Design Of Tiny Home Eco Village

Some updates were brought forth to Town Council at their last meeting on Monday, February 11th, regarding the proposed Tiny Home Eco Village project. Dawn Smith, Environment and Sustainability…

Annual Family Fishing Day This Weekend

This Family Day weekend, Albertan families are invited to participate in the annual Family Fishing Weekend. On February 16th, 17th, and 18th, no fishing license will be required for anyone wanting to…

Slick Start To Long Weekend Travel

The recent snowfall has lead to a slick start to the Family Day long weekend for motorists who are out travelling on local highways. Environment Canada has forecasted Okotoks to see about 10…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login