Raiders Lacrosse Bouncing Back

The Okotoks Raiders are trying to move past the theft of over $200,000 from their bank accounts.

Board Member, and former Calgary Roughnecks Owner, Brad Bannister, says they have a program to run, and need to focus on that.

"We continue on trying to chase that money down and are moving forward. You know registration is going on and it's business and usual. A couple of us have been put on the board to oversee the situation and that's pretty much where we are right now."

Bannister says baseball is really picking up steam right now in Okotoks.

That, along with the current economy, is also cutting into their registrations.

The Raiders are hosting an open house on Monday, February, 19 at the Crescent Point Field House in Aldersyde from 4-until-5:45 p.m., for kids of all ages to come and check out what lacrosse is all about.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]