Raiders Lacrosse Association Recovers Most Of Alleged Embezzled Funds

The Okotoks Raiders Lacrosse Association is getting back on track after recovering over $200,000 of allegedly embezzled funds by a former treasurer and board member.

Brent Robinson, President of the Okotoks Raiders Lacrosse Association, says the shortage was noticed sometime in 2017 by board members, and they began an immediate investigation.

"$211,308 was reported by a prior Board of Directors as misused by a former treasurer, who was also a board member," he said.

Former Association President, Ray Landymore, with the help of the rest of the Board of Directors reported the misappropriation to the RCMP, and hired an accounting firm to audit the association's books. It was found the funds had been taken out over a period of approximately four years.

Robinson says managing the loss was hard, however, they did receive enough support to keep going while the matter was investigated.

"The Calgary and District Lacrosse Association provided us with some financial assistance to alleviate some of the financial hardship. That got us through. Early 2018, we managed to make some interim recovery, a portion of the funds. Once we got that, we were levelled out for our finances," he said.

Robinson says all but a minimal amount of the $211,308 in funds that were taken have been recovered, and they're looking forward to a successful upcoming lacrosse season.

"We've got our evaluations done, our team rosters have all been set just this past week, and we're looking forward to a great season, focused on just kids, and having fun playing lacrosse," he said.

Alberta RCMP are still investigating the matter, and the file remains open. In a recent post to the association's Facebook page, it was said by officials they would be "stopping enforcement efforts" after most of the funds were recovered.

