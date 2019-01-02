Alberta Government Aims To Put Families First

The Province of Alberta wants to make it easier for families to make a better life for themselves this year by adding thousands of affordable child care spaces, expanding the school nutrition program and investing in new infrastructure.

This year, 100 new $25 a day affordable child care centres opened in Alberta, adding to the 22 centres that are already in operation.

The expansion of these programs meant that more Albertans were able to re-enter the workforce in 2018 and parents saved an average of $425 every month on child care.

Thanks to the largest infrastructure build in Alberta's history, more than 32,000 students started school this year in new and modernized learning spaces.

The government also added to its school nutrition program to ensure that students across the province focus on studies.

The program started in the 2016-17 school year, but because of its overwhelming success it was expanded in 2017-18 to all 61 publicly funded school authorities in Alberta, contributing to over 33,000 students receiving a daily nutritious meal.

There will also be investments toward mental health support services and this will see an improvement of the health and well being of children and families.

The government also helped families get the care they need closer to home by supporting a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert and opening a Redeveloped Maternity Care Unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary.

The Alberta Child Benefit also continued in 2018. Families earning less than $41,746 per year in family net income continue to receive additional money to meet their needs. The maximum annual benefit is $1,114 for families with one child, and up to $2,785 for families with four or more children.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

Here are a few links to check out

Early Learning and Child Care Centres

School projects

Alberta nutrition guidelines for children and youth

School nutrition program

Alberta Child Benefit