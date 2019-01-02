Alberta Government Aims To Put Families First

Details
Category: Local News

The Province of Alberta wants to make it easier for families to make a better life for themselves this year by adding thousands of affordable child care spaces, expanding the school nutrition program and investing in new infrastructure.

This year, 100 new $25 a day affordable child care centres opened in Alberta, adding to the 22 centres that are already in operation.

The expansion of these programs meant that more Albertans were able to re-enter the workforce in 2018 and parents saved an average of $425 every month on child care.

Thanks to the largest infrastructure build in Alberta's history, more than 32,000 students started school this year in new and modernized learning spaces.

The government also added to its school nutrition program to ensure that students across the province focus on studies.

The program started in the 2016-17 school year, but because of its overwhelming success it was expanded in 2017-18 to all 61 publicly funded school authorities in Alberta, contributing to over 33,000 students receiving a daily nutritious meal.

There will also be investments toward mental health support services and this will see an improvement of the health and well being of children and families.

The government also helped families get the care they need closer to home by supporting a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert and opening a Redeveloped Maternity Care Unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary.

The Alberta Child Benefit also continued in 2018. Families earning less than $41,746 per year in family net income continue to receive additional money to meet their needs. The maximum annual benefit is $1,114 for families with one child, and up to $2,785 for families with four or more children.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

Here are a few links to check out 

Early Learning and Child Care Centres

School projects

Alberta nutrition guidelines for children and youth

School nutrition program

Alberta Child Benefit

More Local News

Town And County Look To Residents For Input On Champion Park

The public input online survey deadline has been extended by the Town of Okotoks and Foothills County as they look to the future of Champion Park. Several opportunities are being considered, and…

Wild Rose Community Connections Looks To Expand Parent Programming in 2019

2018 was a year of celebration and expansion for a local organization that helps families acquire critical parental resources. The Wild Rose Community Connections organization not only celebrated…

Provincial Government Talks New Jobs Amid Economic Frustration

The Provincial Government has sent out a release talking about Alberta's economic year. The NDP say they've fought to protect workers and the Canadian economy in the short, medium and long term. In…

Alberta Government Aims To Put Families First

The Province of Alberta wants to make it easier for families to make a better life for themselves this year by adding thousands of affordable child care spaces, expanding the school nutrition program…

Doing Things Differently In Turner Valley In 2018

The Town of Turner Valley bucked the trend in 2018, by actually managing to reduce their municipal taxes. Mayor Gary Rowntree says they managed to find a balance between the money they needed to run…

Alberta Government Launches Program To Support French-Speaking Residents

Enhancing French services in Alberta is the goal of the Alberta Government with the launch of the new French Policy 2018-21 Action Plan. The province of Alberta will be launching the plan, which will…

Residents Reminded Of Storm Pond Safety

The Town of Okotoks Fire Services and Municipal Enforcement are reminding residents to refrain from ice skating on storm retention ponds and the Sheep River. The ice has been thinned due to the…

Record Year for Alberta Camping

2018 was a record year for camping in Alberta. 171,000 reservations were made with the "Reserve Alberta Parks" system. The system as established in 2009, and has nearly 600,000 users. There are an…

Wave Of Warmth On The Way For The Foothills

As residents put 2018 behind them this evening, they can also celebrate a wave of warm weather about to sweep through the Foothills. Brian Proctor, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the…

Town Offers Free Family Activities for New Years Eve

If you're looking for something to do on New Years Eve, the Town of Okotoks might have you covered. They're hosting their Kids New Years Eve Party at the Rec Centre, offering free family fun. Free…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login