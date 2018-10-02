Public Transit For The Town Of Okotoks

Details
Category: Local News

The Town of Okotoks is exploring the implementation of a local public transit service to assist residents with mobility and transportation.

The public was asked for their input on the possibility, and whether this is something the Town of Okotoks needs and how it should look.

Colin Gainer, Senior Planner for The Town of Okotoks, says in late October more information on what the service may look like will be released to the public.

"What we're looking at, as it's evoling, is more of a on demand system, so not so much of a fixed route, where there's a set route that a vehicle would travel to and have a set time, set stops where it would be. You would either connect through an app or online or potentially through a call in system". Gainer adds.

The town has completed the first stage of initial public participation, to gather general comments on why people might want public transit and the next stage will help determine how the service will look.

Gainer says this is an initiative that's been identified in the strategic planning for the town and the Okotoks Community Sustainability Plan.

With the growth of the town and how residents move around town, these initial community input sessions and planning is a key step in moving forward.

The next stage of the process is in the works and upcoming information events are scheduled for the month of October.

More information will be provided on The Town of Okotoks website at www.okotoks.ca.

