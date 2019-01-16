Public Input Workshops for Updated MDP

Details
Category: Local News

 

Two workshops are being held in the coming weeks for the Town of Okotoks' updating of the Municipal Development Plan.

Several key issues are to be addressed at these workshops, including housing options, sustainable transportation, and climate action.

These workshops represent Phase Two of the town's update for the MDP, with Phase One having concluded in June of 2018.

The workshops will be held on January 31st, and February 2nd at the Pason Centennial Arena.

The deadline to sign up is January 29th.

Click here for more information, and the link to sign up.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

