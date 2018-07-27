Public Areas In Okotoks For Fruit Picking

Details
Category: Local News

Summer is sweet in Okotoks with public areas for fruit picking.

Many of the Town's public parks and natural areas contain edible fruits including Saskatoon berries.

Gordon White, Urban Forester for the Town of Okotoks, says there are many other options up for grabs.

"Currant are good, there's not a lot of native currant in our river valley but we do have some planted in some of our parks. Chokecherries are native and they're good for juices and jellies. We've got some crabapples in town that some people like to use for jellies, jams, ciders, and syrups."

The Town does not spray these trees and shrubs with pesticides.

White says there's one type of berry residents should avoid picking.

"The honeysuckle has a kind of grey, shredded bark and kind of an oval, green leaf. The berries can be red-ish to orange-ish in colour, so if you see a plant out there in our natural areas and parks with red or orange berries those are not edible."

A map of the public fruit picking areas can be found by clicking here.

Fruit picking is prohibited from roadsides and medians for safety reasons.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

