Psychologist Weighs In On Seasonal Affective Disorder

Details
Category: Local News

As temperatures drop, and sunlight gets more scarce, it's normal to feel a temporary spell of winter blues.

However, if you've experienced depressive symptoms for a period that you think is longer than normal, it might be time to consult a doctor about Seasonal Affective Disorder (or SAD for short).

Registered Psychologist in downtown Calgary, Jennifer Sawa says SAD is a repetitive spell of depression, brought on by cooler seasons.

"Basically it's a type of major depressive disorder, that seems to have a seasonal pattern. So it shows up on the onset of fall and winter, and there could be remission during the spring and summer. Usually there's about a two year period to try and gain idea of whether or not this is a pattern. There's also a few different symptoms that are unique to SAD. One is a craving for carbohydrates, overeating and weight gain, followed with decreased energy and hypersomnia [excessive sleeping]."

Sawa says just because you might experience these symptoms some of the time, it doesn't mean you have SAD.

"I think that it's pretty normal during the winter time to feel a bit low, and a little bit down. I don't think that means you necessarily have Seasonal Affective Disorder, but I think it's more common in younger people, women and those who live in higher latitudes."

Health practitioners diagnose mental disorders based on a rigorous classification system, and Sawa says if your concerned about mental health, it's always best to consult the help of a professional.

"Seasonal Effective Disorder shares some symptoms with depression, so it would really depend on whether it's related to weather changes. I think if someone is not sure, they should probably should see their family doctor because they would be able to help them to figure out whether this is something more situational or if it's a problem that needs more intervention."

Sawa says for those suffering from SAD or related symptoms, there's plenty of treatment options.

"Something that's pretty common with Seasonal Affective Disorder is treating it with light therapy. It doesn't work with absolutely everybody, but it can work very well for some. Light therapy works by regularly using SAD lamps. If they do go an see their doctor, antidepressants can be something that's helpful."

"SAD Lamps" or light therapy boxes, can be purchased from over the counter and are designed to help those who struggle with SAD.

They work by emulating sunlight at varying frequencies, and the patient simply sits in front of the device for a length of time recommended by the doctor and manufacturer of the device.

However Sawa says there's plenty of things a person can do to alleviate their own symptoms.

"Something as simple as exercise and diet can be really huge. I think that when people get depressed, they tend to want to hibernate and hide away, and that's exactly what's not helpful. What they need to do is get active and get some light during the day if they can."

If you have any concerns about your mental health, and need more information, contact the Okotoks Addiction and Mental Health Services at (403) 995-2712.

More information on the clinic can be found here.

 

Send us your news tips, story ideas and comments at [email protected]

More Local News

Town Collecting Extra Yard Waste Curbside In October

The Town of Okotoks is making it more convenient for residents to get rid of their excess yard waste this month. Throughout October, residents can leave extra yard waste out for pick up beside their…

Psychologist Weighs In On Seasonal Affective Disorder

As temperatures drop, and sunlight gets more scarce, it's normal to feel a temporary spell of winter blues. However, if you've experienced depressive symptoms for a period that you think is longer…

Albertan's Enjoy A Little Culture

Alberta Culture Days gives Albertans the opportunity to discover local arts and culture within our community. A variety of residents and businesses opened their doors in Okotoks, to display their…

Basic Maintenance Key In Fireplace Safety

Cooler weather has arrived in the Foothills which means residents may start using their fireplaces to warm up. Basic maintenance is the first place to start by checking dust build up and mechanics on…

Muth Says Stick To Business In NAFTA Talks

On and off NAFTA talks between Canada , the U.S. and Mexico continue in Washington. But what does it mean to us here in the Foothills? High River Chamber of Commerce President, Steven Muth, says…

Upwards Of 10 Centimetres Of Snow Possible In The Next Few Days

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, stating there's a possibility of 10 centimetres of snow in the Foothills over the next few days. Chances are slim, but it's possible there…

Art, Culture And History Featured This Weekend In The Foothills

If you have an interest in local artists, family friendly events and free entertainment, there's plenty to see and do in the Foothills from September 28-30, as several local venues celebrate Alberta…

High River Couple Runs Across Canada

A local couple is dashing towards their bucket list goal, of running a half marathon in every Canadian province. Both Ron and Ann McIntosh (who are 57 and 56 respectively), have currently ran 10 half…

Local Family Launches Online Fundraiser In Support Of Addiction Recovery

An organization developed by a local family hopes to raise funds for those struggling with addiction make the journey into recovery. The local organization has an online auction in progress, as their…

Deadline Nears For Hall Of Fame Awards

The Town of Okotoks is honouring those who've made significant contributions and accomplishments in the community. The deadline is near for the Hall of Fame Awards which includes the sports, arts and…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login