It looks like we could be headed to the polls in a Provincial election by the middle of April.

The NDP says they'll head back to the Legislature on Monday, March 18 with a speech from the throne.

Many are speculating they won't bother to table a budget, but will instead simply drop the writ that day or the next sending us into an election around the 15th of April.

By law the government has to call an election for sometime between Friday, March 1 and Friday, May 31 of this year.