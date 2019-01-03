Province Influenza Deaths Currently Behind 2017/2018 Total

Alberta Health Services has reported about 3,800 lab confirmed cases of Influenza A across the province.

The Calgary Zone, which includes Okotoks, makes up about 1,800 of that number.

Edmonton follows behind with about 650 cases.

Provincially, over 1 million flu vaccines have been administered with about half a million of those vaccines occurring in the Calgary Zone.

This is almost on par with the 2017/2018 flu season's total of 1,229,350 vaccines administered.

AHS has also reported that currently 15 Albertans, six from the Calgary Zone, have died due to lab confirmed Influenza.

So far, this is significantly less than 2017/2018 which saw a total of 92 flu related deaths in the province.

