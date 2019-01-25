Details
Category: Local News

The Province of Alberta is awarding $440 million to a Calgary company who will be building an oil upgrading facility in close proximity to Edmonton.

Premier Rachel Notley says the project will help increase the amount of Alberta oil making it to market.

"It adds value to our resources by creating new products that can be used at more refineries worldwide. A more flexible product. Some refineries will make gasoline, some will make jet fuel. If Alberta can make that bitumen more flexible, then it can be used in more places and we can basically get higher prices for it."

Notley adds the $2 billion dollar project will employ 2,000 people during construction, and another 200 once it's complete.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Town Audits On Cimarron Boulevard Look To Increase Safety

Residents in the area of Cimarron Boulevard in Okotoks have raised concerns over pedestrian and traffic safety issues on the road way. Dan Kutzner, Engineer Technologist with the Town of Okotoks,…

Town Announces Winners For Waste App Reminder Contest

The Town of Okotoks has announced the winners from their recent contest that encouraged residents to sign up for waste collection reminders on the town's app. This initiative was launched just prior…

Turner Valley Mayor Resigns

The Town of Turner Valley has announced that Mayor Gary Rowntree has resigned. His resignation was accepted by town council at a special meeting yesterday. As per the Municipal Government Act, a…

Province Pitching In For Oil Facility

The Province of Alberta is awarding $440 million to a Calgary company who will be building an oil upgrading facility in close proximity to Edmonton. Premier Rachel Notley says the project will help…

Foothills Children's Wellness Network Approaches 10th Year

For 10 years, the Foothills Children's Wellness Network has promoted and supported early childhood development. The FCWN has hosted numerous workshops and conferences, taken part in walk-in clinics,…

Local Resident Focuses On Heart Health For Dogs

Heart health in dogs is the focus for a local resident who combines her passion for running with her love for canines. Rachel Crocker, Proprietor for Canine Cardio in Okotoks, says although walking…

CFIB Holding Stance On Turner Valley Report Numbers

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is holding their stance on the 2018 Report on Municipal Spending that shows the Town of Turner Valley as one of the worst in Alberta for operational…

Art Gallery Recognizing Month Of The Artist

The Okotoks Art Gallery is the place to be in town to celebrate a provincial initiative. The Alberta government has deemed it the Month of the Artist, and the Okotoks Art Gallery is a strong…

Snow Makes For Slick Commute

The recent snow has made for icy road conditions in the Foothills. Alberta 511 has reported Highway 22 from Black Diamond to Longview, the Aldersyde overpass, and Highway 2A from Aldersyde to Okotoks…

Christ The Redeemer Looks To Local Families To Maintain Catholic School System

Christ The Redeemer School Division reached out to families via email yesterday for support in signing a petition to maintain the Catholic school system. They are looking for feedback and signatures…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login