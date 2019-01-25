Province Pitching In For Oil Facility

The Province of Alberta is awarding $440 million to a Calgary company who will be building an oil upgrading facility in close proximity to Edmonton.

Premier Rachel Notley says the project will help increase the amount of Alberta oil making it to market.

"It adds value to our resources by creating new products that can be used at more refineries worldwide. A more flexible product. Some refineries will make gasoline, some will make jet fuel. If Alberta can make that bitumen more flexible, then it can be used in more places and we can basically get higher prices for it."

Notley adds the $2 billion dollar project will employ 2,000 people during construction, and another 200 once it's complete.

