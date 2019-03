Time is almost up for property assessment inquiries.

The inquiry period Okotoks home owners an opportunity to review their assessment.

Property assessment notices were mailed out by the Town of Okotoks at the beginning of January.

March 12 is the last day of the inquiry period.

Inquiries can be made online or over the phone.

To contact an assessor call (403) 995-6313 or find more information here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]