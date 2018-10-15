Private Documents, Valuables and Urn Stolen From Residence In Okotoks

Details
Category: Local News

The Okotoks RCMP are following up on a break and enter that occurred on October 11, involving the theft of an urn that contained a family members ashes.

The residence, situated in Lock Crescent Okotoks, was broken into around 4:40 p.m. through its back door and the suspect or suspects made off with personal identification, financial information and cheques, a mound jewelry valued at five to ten thousand dollars and lastly the urn containing the ashes of a family member encased in a purple bag.

The Okotoks RCMP are requesting anyone with information on the incident to contact their local RCMP detachment.

 

