Priddis To Host Latest Meeting On Rural Crime

Another rural crime watch meeting is set for Monday, April 23 at the Priddis Community Hall.

Organizer Cory Morgan, who's one of the key organizers of the courthouse rally's around accused Okotoks Landowner Eddie Maurice, says they have one big item on the agenda they'll want to talk about.

"The meeting in Priddis is addressing rural crime, it'll be talking more about how perhaps we can change the legislation and entrench that right we should have to protect ourselves and our property from these incursions and avoid having more of these tragedies happen."

Morgan says if we don't change something soon, somebody's going to get killed, and no one wants to see that.

The meeting gets rolling at 7 o'clock.

