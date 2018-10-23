Priddis Area Crash Claims Life Of Calgary Man

A 25 year old City man is dead following a three vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Priddis just before 1 o'clock Monday, October 22.

Turner Valley RCMP say a west bound car collided with an east bound semi, with a second truck also involved in the crash.

The driver of the car, was pronounced dead on the scene, while two other men, both in their 50's were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No word on whether charges will be laid.

The victims name was not released.