Preventing Dutch Elm Disease; Pruning Ban Returns Soon

The Town of Okotoks is reminding residents to take the proper steps to help prevent the spread of Dutch Elm Disease.

The disease is prevalent in Saskatchewan and Montana, and is spread by bark beetles who carry a fungus which gets spread when they feed on stressed trees or those with fresh pruning cuts.

Alberta is currently Dutch Elm Disease free which is attributed to the regulations around trimming the elm trees.

Gordon White, Urban Forester with the Town of Okotoks, says it's important the deadwood is properly disposed of.

"All the wood should be taken to the landfill and buried. The other method is chipping it up or burning it, but it's important not to store elm wood out in the open because the beetles can be attracted to that as well."

White adds campers can do their part by taking preventative measures as well.

"Transporting firewood is one way that this disease and other invasive insects can spread as well so it's important as we come upon the camping season that we don't transport firewood from place to place. It's always best to use what's provided locally."

The pruning ban on elm trees is in effect Apr. 1- Sept. 31.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]