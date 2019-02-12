Tips To Keep Your Vehicle Running Smoothly In The Cold

As the deep freeze continues here in the Foothills, it`s important to remember a few tips that will keep your vehicle running smoothly and effectively.

It is advised to keep the gas tank more than half full and if you have a higher mileage vehicle, adding gas line antifreeze before filling up will increase performance.

If a car isn't starting, batteries on most vehicles have a hard time turning over the engine if the oil is too cold, so use caution as to how long you are trying to start the car as it can drain the battery quickly in the cold.

If the temperature drops below -15'C consider using a block heater (plug in). This reduces stress on your vehicle’s engine and heats the cabin quicker.

Test your battery. Ffully charged automotive batteries should measure at 12.6 volts or above. When the engine is running, this measurement should be 13.7 to 14.7 volts.

Winter tires are the best choice, most all season tires lose their effectiveness below -7'C, so a good set of winter tires are ideal.

It's recommended to take your vehicle in for a check,especially if you are planning a road trip.

Keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle is highly recommended.

Top up your windshield washer fluid and carry extra in your car, ensuring it is rated for -40'C.

Check your vehicle’s manual to ensure you are adhering to the winter maintenance recommendations.

Check the weather and road conditions before travelling. Plan your trip accordingly by giving yourself extra time to get to your destination, or by postponing your trip.