Preparation Key To Snowshoe Safety

With a fresh blanket of snow now covering the Foothills, residents may be feeling inspired to head outdoors.

Snowshoeing is a popular option around the Kananaskis region this time of year.

When picking out snowshoes there's different categories of use like casual, back country, or running. The size that will fit best is dependant on the users weight, meaning their weight plus the weight of their backpack.

Being appropriately dressed to snowshoe means wearing a synthetic or wool base layer to help wick sweat and keep the body warm, a mid layer of fleece or a puffy jacket, then an outer layer to protect from wind and precipitation. A similar technique should be used for socks and gloves.

Tangle McClaron, Interpretation and Public Education Coordinator for the Kananaskis region with Alberta Parks, says it's important the conditions are taken into consideration before heading out.

"If it's been very warm typically there won't be a lot of snow and snowshoeing conditions won't be very good so you'd want to avoid the lakes and ponds. When it's been below freezing we have a nice snow pack that makes for good snowshoeing," she explains. "Sticking to the designated trails can give a person certainty that they are on a safer trail and they won't be venturing into avalanche terrain."

McClaron says snowshoe-ers should be courteous on the trails.

"It's important to remember to share the trails and not walk on the ski trails. Time and resources have been put into grooming those cross country ski trails. If it's a shared trail, walk on the side of the ski trail and not on the track set. If you are on a shared trail you want to make sure that you yield to skiers that are coming downhill."

A communication plan should be in place before heading out of phone reception. A family member or friend should be informed of the trip with a set check-in time. Spot beacons can be used which provide one-way communication with predetermined messages. In Reach uses two-way communication, and satellite phones and VHS radios may be used however they are more difficult to find and more expensive.

Those heading into avalanche terrain should bring an avalanche transceiver, a probe, and a shovel.

For a list of trails and conditions click here.

