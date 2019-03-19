Premier Rachel Notley Announces Provincial Election

Premier Rachel Notley appeared in Calgary today to announce the date of the provincial election.

This comes only a day after her Throne Speech, and after much speculation on when she would be making the announcement.

The election is to be held on April 16th, with advance voting days being held from April 9th-13th.

Notley focused on the various controversies surrounding from the last few days surrounding the UCP and their leader Jason Kenney, as well as speaking out against the UCP's planned changes to minimum wage and corporate tax breaks.

The NDP currently holds a majority 52 seats, with the UCP holding 25.

