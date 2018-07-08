Practicing Sun & Heat Safety At Summer Events

  • Print
Details
Alberta Health Services wants to make sure we're being safe while enjoying summer events.

Taking in outdoor activities means facing higher risks for the harms of sun exposure and heat related illnesses.

Along with an increased risk of sunburn comes more potential for heat exhaustion and sunstroke.

It's recommended sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or greater is worn and reapplied frequently and a wide brimmed hat and sunglasses are worn.

Hydration is also key as plenty of water, non-alcoholic, and non-caffeinated drinks should be consumed.

Symptoms of sunstroke include high body temperature, lack of sweat, disorientation, fainting, and unconsciousness. Anyone who feels dizzy, nauseous or faint should immediately move out of the heat and sun and seek medical attention.

Children, seniors, and those with pre-existing medical conditions are at a greater risk for heat related illnesses.

