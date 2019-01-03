Pool Closed To Solve Water Discolouration

Residents wanting to use the Swindells pool at the Okotoks Recreation Centre will have to wait a bit.

The pool is closed Jan. 3 for treatment to the filters.

The Town will notify residents when it reopens.

The filter treatment is expected to remove the green coloration that has recently affected the water in the pool.

The Riley Minue pool and hot tub are still open with public swim.

The pool's hours are 10-11a.m., 2-5p.m., and 6-8:30p.m.

All swims are a loonie or twoonie until Swindells re-opens.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]