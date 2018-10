Okotoks RCMP are calling the fire at the Taco Del Mar, Tuesday, October 16, an arson.

Police say when they got to the scene early that morning they saw the front window broken and smoke pouring out.

After consulting with fire investigators, they've determined the fire was deliberately set.

In the meantime, they're asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call them at (403)995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).